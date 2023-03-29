News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Victoria Harriers: Scott Stirling earns fastest 10k while group finishes sixth at road race

The ever popular Scottish Athletics National 6/4 stage road race championship event took place in Livingston last Saturday, with Falkirk Vics’ athletes in action in West Lothian.

By Ben Kearney
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
The Falkirk Vics team that took part in the event

This event involves teams of six men, or four for women, running alternate 3.1 miles (5k) or 5.9 miles (10k) and is open to athletes from senior to age 50 plus.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ runner Scott Stirling had the fastest time for the 10k of the day, in an impressive 28:11.

Central Athletics Club were the senior men’s winners on the day, repeating last years success.

Meanwhile, the Vics’ team on the day came a respectable sixth spot with a strong group putting in a good display.

This team was made up of Callum Little, Kane Elliot, Gregor Hunter, Colin Lamont, Scott Stirling and Ben Charles Sutherland.

