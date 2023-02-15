Falkirk Victoria Harriers: Scott helps Scots lift gold in Armagh, athletes in action round-up

Scott Stirling travelled to Northern Ireland as part of a team representing Scotland to take part in the Armagh annual international road race, which is one of the most popular road races and attracts athletes from all over the world.

It is a fast, flat course which sees a number of athletes completing the course in sub-15 minutes. Scott ran a very impressive 13.56 in the men’s race and along with teammates Ben MacMillan (Central AC) and Adam Craig (Inverclyde AC), lifted team gold for Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimee Calder took part in her first English National Championship event in Sheffield and smashed her previous personal best for the 200m, crossing the line in 26.99 seconds at under-15 level.

Vics' Scott Stirling (Photo: Contributed)

Veteran pair Fiona and Grant Matheson were at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow for the Masters Championship event.

Fiona continued her winning streak by taking gold for her age category in the women’s 3000m in a time of 11:12.30. Husband Grant also came first in the men’s 3000m for his age category, crossing the line in 10:51.57.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Johnston won silver in the men’s 400m event in 60.96 seconds and bronze in the 800m event in a time of 2:22.73. Shot putter Lorna Brown won gold at the Emirates for her throw of 10.05m

At the Kirkintilloch 12.5k run on Sunday, John Brogan came 27th overall, placing fifth in the 35-39 age category.