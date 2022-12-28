Some of the Vics team who took part in the park run on Christmas Day (Pics: Contributed)

On Tuesday afternoon, the club’s annual Christmas handicap races took place at Victoria Park.

Despite it being a cold and wet day, a number of athletes turned out and were rewarded with a well deserved hot drink and some home baking in the club house afterwards.

In the 200m race, Kirsty Moffat finished in first place, with Emma Crommie second and Ariana Bennett placing third.

Vics youngster Thomas Mitchell was one of the handicap race winners

The 1500m event, which is for ages 11 to 15, saw Thomas Mitchell come out on top, with Severin Bhosale second and Lewis Hodge third.

Finally, in the 5k for aged 17 up to masters grouping, Andrew Ronald came finished in first place.

Andrew McKechnie finished in second spot, with Erin Donaldson in third place.

Meanwhile, some of the younger Vics’ stars, plus their families and coaches took time out of their Christmas Day celebrations to take part in the Falkirk Christmas 5k park run.

Mild, windless and dry conditions made it a perfect morning for the 267 runners who took part.