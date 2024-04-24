Falkirk Victoria Harriers runner Peter Thomson completes Abbott World Marathon Majors

Peter Thomson completed his sixth and final milestone marathon in Tokyo last month to seal a coveted six star medal (Photo: Submitted)​​

Peter Thomson completed his sixth and final milestone marathon in Tokyo last month to seal a coveted six star medal – which is only held by just over 12,000 people worldwide and just over 1,000 athletes based in the UK.

The majors included the London, New York, Chicago, Boston, Berlin and Tokyo events, which the Vics veteran has completed over the years. Last year, Thomson completed the Boston and London marathons within just six days of each other, which itself was a remarkable achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomson can be seen pretty much every day out running the streets and parks of Falkirk and is a regular at Falkirk Vics’ 10am Tuesday and Thursday training sessions, and his dedication has certainly paid off, being one of only 45 men over 65 in the UK to have earned the medal.

On receiving his medal, he admitted to being a little overwhelmed by the experience and was quick to thank his training group for their support and encouragement.

After his Japanese adventure, Peter and his wife Janice continued their travels to Australia to meet up with family. Now safely back at home, he is looking forward to racing much more locally, having taken part in Falkirk Vics’ annual 10k, Round the Houses, which took place last weekend.

Thomson is also one of only 14 runners who have completed all 19 Edinburgh Marathons and is running this year's event in May. Amazingly, of these 14 runners, two are members of Falkirk Vics with Jim Maclaren also ever-present.

​