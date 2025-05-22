Falkirk Victoria Harriers round-up: V60 gold again for Fiona Matheson

Around 530 runners took part in the ever-popular Sri Chinmoy 5k road race last Friday on a gloriously sunny, but windy evening at Silverknowes, Edinburgh, with many fantastic results recorded, writes Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

The overall winner was Fife AC’s Logan Rees, in a new course record of 14:04. For the women, it was Central AC’s Morag Millar who took the title in an impressive 15:57.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers veteran Fiona Matheson held onto last year’s V60 title, finishing in 19:00, while husband Grant also made the podium in the V60s, running in a time of 18:20.

Making it into the top ten for their age category were U20 Katie Christie at 18:08, Adam Jansen U20 at 15:24 and Monica Anderson V50 at 22:37.

Falkirk Vics’ Fiona Matheson on the podium (Photo: Neil Renton)

Also recording spectacular results were: U20s – Gregor Hunter 15:56 and Katie Bennie 20:42.

Seniors - Euan Martin 15:26, Liam Mitchell 17:28, Scott Ballantine 18:04, Jamie McAldine 18:06, Euan McCallum 18:11, Christopher Torbet 19:14, Niamh Brown 19:32 and Ryan Beattie 20:35.

V40s – Johnathan Shepherd 18:58, V50s – Malcolm Finlayson 21:11.

Earlier this month, Vics’ Danielle Callaghan enjoyed her debut in a Scotland vest, and her 100k distance bow at The Anglo Celtic Plate.

She was in a team of three women and ran a very strong race, pacing well over a very testing three-mile course. She was second counter for her team, and Scotland women won the silver medal. The event was also used for the SAL 100k Championship and Danni won Scottish bronze.