Falkirk Victoria Harriers round-up: Stirling earns joint parkrun record, Brown nets three golds

He completed the 5k ‘for fun’ event in a stunning time of 14.55, bringing him level with Seyfu Jamall of London Heathside who notched the same time.

The finish was also a course record in Falkirk, stretching back to Andrew Douglas, who set that record over 10 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Vics’ ace Scott said: “I was actually hoping that I would be down south over the weekend for the British Championships but I didn’t run quick enough earlier in the year.

Scott Stirling (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

"Going into the parkrun I probably had a wee bit more motivation to do well and I said to myself that it would be great to try and break the record and make it a Falkirk record holder.

"I went out and managed to get a really good time so I was delighted. Especially when you hear it was over 10 years ago that the record was last broken, so it just shows you.

“It is a parkrun but it certainly isn’t an easy course, the park has such an elevation at points and it is difficult. The team who run the parkrun are cracking and it is always a nice thing to take part in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been a good few months for me recently so I am looking forward now. It is getting tougher and tougher because the standards especially in the distance stuff are improving all of the time.

Lorna Brown (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

"People are getting better so you need to keep up. I feel like I am moving in the right direction. The parkrun isn’t a race as such but it is good to put a marker down.

"The Scottish Championships is coming up in August at Grangemouth and I am targeting that as one I could do well in.”

Meanwhile, over the weekend at Grangemouth, Vics’ veteran Lorna Brown netted three gold medals at her age group (veteran 50 plus) at the Masters Championships. Her excellent performances came in the discus, javelin and shot putt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over in the US, Vics’ Ben Upfold (under 13 age group) ran the ‘4th of July Firecracker Race’ in Key West Florida. He finished fourth overall, being first in his age group, earning a new 5k personal best time of 19.37.