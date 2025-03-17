Falkirk Victoria Harriers round-up: Luke Sedman leads U15s group to gold

Luke Sedman (Photo: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ athletes were on top form again, this time around impressing at the National Young Athletes Road Race Championships over the weekend.

Held at the East Fortune Race Circuit, the sun shone brightly on the event which is growing in popularity each year, with 432 athletes over the U13, U15 and U17 age groups.

The U15 boys sealed team gold – due to the excellent efforts of Luke Sedman – who finished third individual, Harrison MacMillan (5th) and Ben Upfold (10th).

The U17 men also made the team podium, taking bronze, thanks to Ray Taylor (5th), Callum Hendry (9th) and Hamish Hunter (21st).

Vics' Isabella Ogg in action (Photo: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Also putting in strong performances to finish in the top 20 in their age category were; Emily Christie (9th), Thomas Mitchell (15th), Isabella Ogg (10th) and Lucie Gibson (18th).

Meanwhile, over at Tollcross Park in Glasgow, the British Masters Cross Country Championship was in full force.

Vics’ husband and wife duo Fiona and Grant Matheson put their best feet forward with Fiona winning gold in the W60 age group, completing her 6k race in 23.56 while Grant finished in sixth place in the M60 group for 8k in 31.18 minutes.