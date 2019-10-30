Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ over-50s men five-star performance at cross country championships in Cumbernauld

Freya Ross of Falkirk Vics in action at the Lindsays National XC Relays at Cumbernauld (pic: Bobby Gavin/scottishathletics)
Falkirk Victoria Harriers athletes entered the National Cross Country Relay championships at Cumbernauld House Park on Saturday.

The sweeping parklands provide a challenging 4k course for the adults and 2.5k for the juniors.

Kane Elliott of Falkirk Vics in action at the Lindsays National XC Relays at Cumbernauld (pic: Bobby Gavin/scottishathletics)

The club was represented in all four races and had a total of 12 teams running.

Freya Ross and Kane Elliott were the fastest Vics in the senior ranks and the 50’s men’s team finished in a very creditable fifth place.

Each of the two teams in both the junior mixed age races ran well on a day when there was over 2500 runners were expected in Cumbernauld, which shows the strength and popularity of the sport across  Scotland.

Fiona Matheson of Falkirk Vics in action at the Lindsays National XC Relays at Cumbernauld (pic: Bobby Gavin/scottishathletics)

