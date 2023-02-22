Falkirk Victoria Harriers: Medal haul and new personal bests earned at indoor championships

The Emirates Arena in Glasgow was the venue for for the last event of the 2022-2023 winter season, with it rounding off an impressive period for the Falkirk athletics club.

Victoria Anestik won gold for the under-20s long jump (5.52m) while Thomas Mitchell took silver for 1500m at under-13 level (4:51.11).

Ray Taylor gained a bronze medal for the 1500m race at under-15 level (4:18.24) while Abbi MacLeod won bronze for the 800m at under-20 level (2:16.46).

Victoria Anestik, top, gold in the long jump; Abbi MacLeod, left, 800m bronze; Ray Taylor, right, 1500m bronze (Pics by Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Ben Upfold and Skye Robertson both gained bronze for their 800m races at under-13 level (2:27.19 & 2:32.73 respectively) while Thomas Mitchell won silver for the 1500m event at the same age range (4:51.11).

Personal bests for Falkirk Vics’ athletes included: Ethan Gallacher (60m & 200m), Kirsty Moffat (60m), Aine McArtarsney (200m), Kostas Jakubiak (60m & 200m), Neve Taylor (800m), Laura Taylor (60m), Ray Taylor (1500m), Cahal McArtarsney (1500m), Andrew McKechnie (400m), Skye Robertson (800m), Thomas Mitchell (1500m).

Ben Upfold knocked an immense nine seconds off his previous personal best at 800m.

Harry McPhee was unfortunate not to gain a podium place at under-13 level in the 400m final, finishing in fourth place in a time of 50.72, a mere single second behind the first place winner.

Ben Upfold, right, won bronze at the 800m under-13 level (Photo: Contributed)

This Saturday, athletes from all over Scotland will descend on Callendar Park in Falkirk for the popular annual Lindsays National Cross Country Championship event.

