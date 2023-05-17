Falkirk Victoria Harriers: Matheson duo show their class again

Fiona added to her stunning medal and title collection by winning the veteran women’s 60 category. Her fantastic run of 38.08 (gun time) also produced a new British record, following on from her 18:16 chip time at the recent 5k championships, which was well inside her own British record. Meanwhile, Grant also had a great race on Sunday, finishing in third place in the men’s veteran 60 category in a time of 40.27. Around 250 runners took part in the event which started and finished at Glasgow Green and followed along the River Clyde.