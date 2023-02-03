Falkirk Victoria Harriers: Matheson duo earn podium placings, youngsters impress

And they both ensured podium placings on the day after solid performances in their respective categories against strong opposition.

Fiona ran the women's race in an impressive 11:12.30 coming in second spot overall. She topped the age 60 category and lost out to age 40 category athlete Jacqueline Etherington.

Grant also put in a strong showing and was one of 42 runners in an exciting race which saw him finish top of his age category in a time of 10:54.16.

Vics' Aîné McAtasney (Photo: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Meanwhile, Aîné McAtasney took part in her first pentathlon over the weekend at under-13 competition level.

She took part in the National Combined events, showing great strength of character and determination to put in a superb showing.

After falling in the 60m hurdles event, she picked herself up and finished her race despite sustaining some cuts and bruises, going on to compete in all her events.

Aîné did particularly well in her shot putt throw, notching a distance of 5.38m. She ran her 800m race in 2:52.04, which was less than one second off her personal best.