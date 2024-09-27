Falkirk Victoria Harriers: Luke Sedman seals 3k junior win at Flat 'N Fast 3

Vics’ 3k winner Luke Sedman)(Photo: Kenneth Sutherland Hike and Click Photography)

The hugely popular Stride Athletics Flat ‘N Fast returned for the third time to the West Lothian Cycle circuit at Xcite Leisure Centre in Linlithgow last Friday evening, with a number of Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ stars taking part, reports Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

Athletes were geared up for the races, banded by predicted times and each person eager to achieve a new personal best in what has become a showpiece event.

There were four 5k races for those aged 17 and above and a 3K race for the U13 and U15 athletes.

Prior record holders are Duncan Robinson whose time in April was 13:52.3 and Natasha Phillips 16:16.4.

Four Falkirk Vics took part in the 3K junior race, with Luke Sedman winning the course in 9.21.5, knocking 15 seconds off his previous course time.

Ben Upfold finished in seventh place in 10:02.4, ten seconds faster than his previous time and Thomas Mitchell knocked eight seconds off his previous best, finishing in 10:13.6 in ninth place.

Falkirk Vics’ only female entrant was Skye Robertson who was the ninth female finisher, completing the 3K course in 11:15.5.

Race 4s winner was Finn Allan in 17:34.0 and Falkirk Vics’ Grant Matheson (V60) finished an impressive 24 seconds faster than his previous time in April in 18:15.3.

Race 2s saw Falkirk Vics’ Cahal McAtarsney (U17) finish as third male, crossing the line in 16:58.4.

And in the men’s elite race, Falkirk Vics ace Luke Culliton (U17) crossed the line in a remarkable 15:04.1, knocking 16 seconds off his previous Flat n Fast time, to finish in 30th place.