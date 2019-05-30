Falkirk Victoria Harriers: Latest news from the club

The last couple of weeks have been busy for Falkirk Victoria Harriers athletes on various fronts.

The Vics had two athletes Ciaran Wright (Hammer) and Grant Plenderleith (400M) who had the honour of being picked to represent Scotland at the annual international meet at the Paula Radcliffe Stadium in Loughborough.

Plenderleith pulled out due to injury but Wright came a great fifth place in a highly competitive hammer competition.

Meanwhile, four athletes travelled to Belfast for the British Universities and College Championships, in a match between Scotland and Northern Ireland/Ireland, Jack MacClenan finished fourth in the 400m Hurdles with a PB. Aaron Reid and Lewis Pentecost also finished fourth in the 800m and 1500m respectively.

Multi-event athlete Taylor Nimmo competed in various events with the pick his third-placed finish in the discus and being a member of the 4 x 100m relay team.

Steven Stone is showing the benefits of being part of the GB Para Development Academy as he continued his fine form down at an Open event in Bedford. The top ranked T20 long jumper in the country Steven cemented his No1 ranking by winning in a jump of 6m 44cm.

Charlotte Horne kicked of the weekend proceedings for the Vics at the Edinburgh Marathon Festival finishing the Junior 5k in a time of 21m 12.

The half marathon saw Callum Hill compete for the first time over the longer distance and adapting well to the step up finishing with a fantastic first time of 1hrs 22min. Other Vics finishing were Gary McKenna 1hr 33m and Fraser Houston 1hr 55m

The longer distance saw Wallace Grieve (55) compete in his first marathon. Despite suffering from an over enthusiastic first half came over the line in a time of 3hrs 22 and 10th in the 55-59 category. Other Vics to finish were Jim McLaren (competing in his 60th Marathon) 3hrs 53m, and Peter Thomson who had to overcome severe blisters in the race getting over the line in 5hrs 32m.

Falkirk Vics “Team Matheson” competed in Birmingham for Scotland in the British Masters 10K International Road Race. Grant finished a credible ninth in his category on his international debut with Fiona eighth overall and winner of the M55 Category. She was also overall winner of the highest age grade of any female runner.