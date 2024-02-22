Falkirk Victoria Harriers: Kane Elliot earns sixth spot in 1500m final at UK Indoor Championships

The televised event also served as an official trial for the athletes to gain a prestigious place at the World Indoor Athletics Championships at the Emirates Arena next month. Falkirk Vics’ Kane Elliott gained a place in the men’s 1500m final having run his heat in 3:47.03, placing third. The final was a closely fought race with the competitors jostling for space and saw Elliott overtake several runners twice, finishing sixth place overall in 3:51.18. The winner was Piers Copeland from Pontypridd Roadents AC in 3:48.43. Scots Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie both won gold in their events, crowning them national champions and they will feature in the World Championships next month, along with Josh Kerr following his 3000m win in Budapest.