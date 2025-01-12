Falkirk Victoria Harriers impress at Scottish inter-district cross-country championships
The eight races ranged from 3k for the under 13’s to a gruelling 8k for the under-20, senior and masters.
And several Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ athletes made the grade to be selected to represent Scotland East for the event, following their results at the recent national short course championships in Kirkcaldy.
Competition on the day was fierce as each athlete fought for an individual medal or to gain points for their team.
Megan Blair was the only Vics’ runner taking part in the under-13 girls’ race.
A first outing at the inter-district event for Blair saw her finish 53rd in 13:21.
Emily Christie placed 15th in the under-15 girls, crossing the finish line in 15:08 and Skye Robertson was 32nd in 16:11.
The under-15 boys’ race featured five Vics and recorded excellent results.
The closely fought race saw Rory MacMillan lead for the first lap, with around five others following on his heels.
In the second lap, Billy Sutherland (Ross County) managed to edge ahead of the pack to take the lead and hold his position until the finish line.
Vics’ Luke Sedman managed a powerful final sprint to take silver medal position in 12:34, just four seconds off Sutherland’s time and Rory MacMillan crossed the line two seconds later to take bronze.
Harrison MacMillan finished fourth in 12:39 while Ben Upfold was 18th in 13:38 and Thomas Mitchell was 29th in 14:05.
The fantastic effort by the boys rewarded them with a gold team medal for the East.
One runner represented Scotland East in the under-17 women’s 6k race.
Isabella Ogg finished in sixth place in 22:32, missing out on an individual medal but helping team east to gold medal victory.
The under-17 men also missed out on individual medals but Callum Hendry’s strong 18:34 finish in fifth place and Ray Taylor’s 18:39 sixth-placed effort helped their team to the silver medal place.
Vics’ Cahal McAtarsney also put in a good effort on the gruelling course, finishing in 20:27.
Senior woman star Freya Ross finished in 15th place in 29:06 and was part of the silver-placed east team in her event.
Finally, the senior men’s race was the largest on the day, featuring 113 runners.
And club ace Scott Stirling picked up a bronze medal for his tremendous effort, completing his race in 23:09, just eight seconds behind Central AC’s Jamie Crowe who took gold.
Stirling – who represented Team GB at the world cross country championships last year – and his Scotland west team-mates finished in silver medal position.
Also running well in the senior men’s race were Vics’ duo Scott Burton and Graeme MacGregor who competed their runs in 26:53 and 27:31 respectively.