Falkirk Victoria Harriers impress at Scottish inter-district cross-country championships

Vics’ Scott Stirling, also representing the Scotland West team, finished third in the senior men’s race at the Scottish inter-district cross-country championships (Pictures by Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Hard ground, a hilly course, tight, steep corners, snow flurries and freezing temperatures were just some the conditions faced by the athletes at this year’s Scottish inter-district cross-country championships at Alexandra Park in Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eight races ranged from 3k for the under 13’s to a gruelling 8k for the under-20, senior and masters.

And several Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ athletes made the grade to be selected to represent Scotland East for the event, following their results at the recent national short course championships in Kirkcaldy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competition on the day was fierce as each athlete fought for an individual medal or to gain points for their team.

Vics' Freya Ross crosses the senior women finish line in 15th place in 29:06 (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Megan Blair was the only Vics’ runner taking part in the under-13 girls’ race.

A first outing at the inter-district event for Blair saw her finish 53rd in 13:21.

Emily Christie placed 15th in the under-15 girls, crossing the finish line in 15:08 and Skye Robertson was 32nd in 16:11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The under-15 boys’ race featured five Vics and recorded excellent results.

Vics’ Ben Upfold was in action for the under-15 boys, finishing 24th in 13.38 (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

The closely fought race saw Rory MacMillan lead for the first lap, with around five others following on his heels.

In the second lap, Billy Sutherland (Ross County) managed to edge ahead of the pack to take the lead and hold his position until the finish line.

Vics’ Luke Sedman managed a powerful final sprint to take silver medal position in 12:34, just four seconds off Sutherland’s time and Rory MacMillan crossed the line two seconds later to take bronze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison MacMillan finished fourth in 12:39 while Ben Upfold was 18th in 13:38 and Thomas Mitchell was 29th in 14:05.

The fantastic effort by the boys rewarded them with a gold team medal for the East.

One runner represented Scotland East in the under-17 women’s 6k race.

Isabella Ogg finished in sixth place in 22:32, missing out on an individual medal but helping team east to gold medal victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The under-17 men also missed out on individual medals but Callum Hendry’s strong 18:34 finish in fifth place and Ray Taylor’s 18:39 sixth-placed effort helped their team to the silver medal place.

Vics’ Cahal McAtarsney also put in a good effort on the gruelling course, finishing in 20:27.

Senior woman star Freya Ross finished in 15th place in 29:06 and was part of the silver-placed east team in her event.

Finally, the senior men’s race was the largest on the day, featuring 113 runners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And club ace Scott Stirling picked up a bronze medal for his tremendous effort, completing his race in 23:09, just eight seconds behind Central AC’s Jamie Crowe who took gold.

Stirling – who represented Team GB at the world cross country championships last year – and his Scotland west team-mates finished in silver medal position.

Also running well in the senior men’s race were Vics’ duo Scott Burton and Graeme MacGregor who competed their runs in 26:53 and 27:31 respectively.