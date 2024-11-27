Falkirk Victoria Harriers impress at latest British Cross Challenge in Liverpool

Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ athletes Chloe Davies, Isabella Ogg, Lucie Gibson, Fiona Rue, Charlotte Horne pose for a picture at the British Cross Challenge meet last weekend (Photo: Submitted)

A healthy group of Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ athletes made the journey south to Liverpool last weekend to take part in the British Cross Challenge.

Part of a five event series, Liverpool, the second event in the series was also a qualifier for the European Cross Country Championship trials for under-20’s and senior athletes.

Joshua Lay from Rugby & Northampton AC won the senior men’s short course 1.5km race in 04:31 with Vics star Kane Elliott coming fifth in 04:40.

In the under-11 boys’ 2km race, Ben Anderson crossed the line in 08:21. Under-15 twins Rory and Harrison MacMillan put in an incredibly strong performance, finishing eighth and tenth respectively in their 3km race.

Crossing the line in 10:09 and 10:12, the boys were the first and second Scottish club athletes to finish their race. Luke Sedman followed closely behind in 10:20, Ben Upfold in 11:03 and Thomas Michell in 11:28.

Emily Christie was the only girl in the under-15 3km race. Finishing in 12:03, Christie was sixth Scottish athlete to finish the course.

The under-17 and under-20s had a bit further to run in the now well churned up course which saw some athletes falling in places due to the depth of the mud.

Ellarose Whitworth from Lincoln Wellington AC led the race from the start and finished 17 seconds ahead of second place Isla McGowan from Banbury Harriers AC.

Vics ace Isabella Ogg completed the course in 17:43, making her the sixth Scot to finish. Charlotte Horne (under-20) finished in 18:50 with Lucie Gibson (18:56), Chloe Davies (19:44) and Fiona Rue (21:43).

In the under-17 men’s race, it was a successful day for Salford Harriers & AC, with their club athletes winning first and second place in 14:17 and 14:19.

Falkirk Vics’ Ray Taylor’s 14:55 time saw him place 18th overall and sixth Scottish athlete.

Luke Culliton was eighth Scot to finish in 15:02 with Callum Hendry (15:33) and Cahal McAtarsney (15:41).

Final Falkirk athlete to run was Scott Stirling, who took part in the senior men’s 8km race.

First to finish was Tomer Tarragano from Brighton & Hove City AC who was ten seconds clear of second place Hugo Milner (Derby AC) in 24:44.

Stirling was 32nd overall and fourth Scot to finish, completing the course in 27:07.