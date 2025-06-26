Falkirk Victoria Harriers impress at 4J National Relay Championships

Dundee’s Ronnie McIntosh Stadium played host to over 600 athletes last Sunday for the 4J National Relay Championships, writes Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

With over 200 teams, it was a full day of races, ranging from 100m up to 800m for athletes from under-13s to seniors.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers faired very well on the day, bringing home several medals. The U15 boys ran exceptionally well, starting off in the morning taking bronze in the 4 x 100m relay (Hamish Gillies, Alexander Millar, Callan Campbell and Nathan Bodys). In the last race of the day the medley team took gold (Adam Kinghorn, Thomas Mitchell, Callan Campbell and Nathan Bodys).

The senior women’s team won bronze in the 4 x 100m – Alannah Snowden, Eriam Evong, Kishi Aremu and Ellie Buchanan in a very tight race. Finally, the senior men also took bronze, this time in the 3x800m relay – Calum Little, Luke Culliton and Callum Hendry.