Falkirk Victoria Harriers impress at 4J East District Championships

Falkirk Victoria Harriers' athletes delivered an outstanding performance at the East District Outdoor Track and Field Championships held last weekend at Pitreavie, reports Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's a round-up of the results from the Vics’ youngsters who travelled to Fife as the 4J District Champs took place in three locations across Scotland with events also taking place in the west and north.

In the under-13 boys’ discus throw, Vics youngster Benjamin Anderson took gold with his best throw of the day 14.10m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At under-15 girls, Aine McAtarsney won gold for 300m (43.20), Kirsty Moffat, saved her best throw to last and secured gold in shot putt (8.33m) and took silver in the 200m sprint (26.75). Megan Blair won gold for discus (12.44m).

Falkirk Victoria Harriers star Kirsty Moffat secured gold in shot putt (8.33m) and took silver in the 200m sprint (26.75) at the 4J District Champs (Photo: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

At under-15 boys, Callan Campbell won gold in the 80mHurdles (12.03) and silver in long jump (5.56m) and Thomas Mitchell took bronze in 800m (2:09.78).

Laura Taylor won bronze at under-17 women in the 80m hurdles (12.80).

Finally, at under-17 men, there was double success in the 800m race when Ray Taylor won gold (1.54.80 ) and created a new championship record time, breaking the previous record held since 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Sedman took silver in the same race (1:59.98). In the 1500m race, two Vics teens took to the podium again for their excellent efforts, Sedman, this time winning gold (4:14.29) and Harrison MacMillan winning bronze (4:18.93).