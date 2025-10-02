Falkirk Victoria Harriers: Freya Ross storms to victory at Linlithgow 10k

Former Olympian and Falkirk Victoria Harriers star Freya Ross underlined her enduring class as she stormed to victory in the women’s race at the Linlithgow 10k last Sunday, writes Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

Competing in the V40+ age group, Ross covered the course in a sharp 36 minutes 40 seconds to cross the line as first female finisher.

The event, now in its 33rd year and organised by Linlithgow Athletics Club, once again attracted a bumper field of nearly 900 athletes.

The scenic route, which takes runners through the town and around Linlithgow Loch, proved popular as ever with both club athletes and fun runners alike.

Vics' Freya Ross (Photo: Scott Louden)

Falkirk Vics had further reason to celebrate with two more athletes making the top ten in their categories.

Katie Bennie ran strongly to finish as fifth senior female in 43:46, while Calum Ross secured 10th place in the V60 category with a time of 47:52.

The action was not confined to the 10k, with the traditional 1.9k fun run also drawing over 150 younger competitors.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers again shone as Adam Kinghorn (U15) powered to first place in a swift 6:28.

Team-mate Ben Upfold (U15) chased hard to finish second in 6:44, making it a memorable one-two for the club.

Among the girls, Skye Robertson (U15) produced a strong performance to finish second female and eighth overall in 7:32, while Amy Taylor (U15) rounded off the day’s success with 10th female (24th overall) in 8:16.