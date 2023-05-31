Falkirk Victoria Harriers: Elliot breaks four-minute mark, youngsters in action at various events

Kane Elliott (U23) raced in the Emsley Carr Mile event, an annual invitational race which encourages athletes to break the four-minute mile.

Kane crossed the line in an incredible 3:59.36, not only creating a new personal best but also breaking the four minute mark, making him the 33rd Scotsman to do so. Coventry’s Adam Fogg won the race this year in 3:55.70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vics’ Scott Stirling took part in the men’s 5000m, coming in ninth place out of a field of 21 athletes.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers' star runner Kane Elliot (Photo: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

He crossed the line in 14:07.73. Vics' Holly Ovens ran her 800m in 2:10.28, finishing second in her section in a new PB.

A group of young Vics’ athletes took part in the second regional heat of the Superteams event last weekend.

Each athlete is required to take part in a sprint, a jump and a throw event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those with the highest scores will form a team of four athletes with the top scoring eight teams from each regional event progressing to the National Final in June.

Ruth Donaldson, Neve Taylor, Josie and Ben Anderson, Erin Donaldson at Dunblane (Photo: Contributed)

The young team put on an impressive display of effort in a bid for a spot at the final.

Kirsty Moffat (U13) won first place overall for the girls with Remy Carnegie picking up second spot. Kostas Jakubiak took second place overall for the boys.

Two teams also finished in the top ten with Kostas Jakubiak, Kirsty Moffat, Remy Carnegie and James Allison placing second and Patrick McAtarsney, Amy Taylor, Erin Donaldson and Ariana Bennett placing tenth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, five Vics’ youngsters took part in the 2k youth level Dunblane Road Race last Sunday.

Neve Taylor (U13) was the first Vic across the line in 06:39 with brother and sister duo Josie (U16) and Ben Anderson (U11) crossing the line one second later, placing Ben third best male and Josie second best female.