Falkirk Victoria Harriers duo bring home gold medals from Welsh under-20 international event

Two local athletes headed down to Cardiff last weekend to represent Scotland in the Welsh Athletics U20 International competition.
By Ben Kearney
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read

Falkirk Vics’ Abbi MacLeod and Euan Cunningham were chosen by Scottish Athletics to travel. Team Scotland proved very successful over the weekend, winning 11 events and gaining a new Scottish record for the 4x 100m U20 mens race (40.69 seconds).

Euan Cunningham, along with fellow athletes Rory Voss, Rory Brogan and Dean Patterson made up the gold winning team. Abbi MacLeod, along with Holly Ovens, Omar Bajo and Ben Heron formed the mixed 4x 400m team, also winning gold for Scotland in 3:31.00. Abbi also won bronze for her excellent 400m run in 57.34.

