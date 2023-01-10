Falkirk Victoria Harriers: Cross Country success for club's young athletes
The final East District cross country league event of the winter season took place last Saturday at Balgeddie Park in Bathgate, with a number of Falkirk Victoria Harriers athletes in action, earning podium placings.
Weather conditions quickly became muddy making the course harder for runners to negotiate.
In the under-13 boys race, Luke Sedman crossed the line in second place. For the under-15 boys, Calum Hendry came in third spot and for the under-13 girls, Emily Christie also came in third spot.
In the team event, the under-13 boys (Luke Sedman, Josh Taylor, Thomas Mitchell) came out on top, winning their event, the under-15 boys came in second (Callum Hendry, Fraser Gemmell, Cahal McAtarsney) and the masters men came fifth (Gary McKenna, Michael McQuade, Colin Anderson).
For the girls teams, the under-11s came in fourth (Isla MacLeod, Arianna Bennett,
Kirsty Moffat) while the under-11s came out on top (Emily Christie, Skye Robertson, Aîné McAtarsney).
The under-15/17 girls also came in second in their race (Charlotte Horne, Caitlyn Christie, Lois Cant), while women’s (Katie Christie, Katy McGonigal, Niamh Brown, Eiligh McCallum).
These scores, added to the previous East District meets mean the Harriers’ athletes have accomplished (for the teams) first place for under-13 girls in the league, second place for under-15/17 girls, third place for under-13 and under-15 boys and under-11 girls, with the women’s team placing in fourth spot.