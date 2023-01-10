Falkirk Victoria Harriers: Cross Country success for club's young athletes

Weather conditions quickly became muddy making the course harder for runners to negotiate.

In the under-13 boys race, Luke Sedman crossed the line in second place. For the under-15 boys, Calum Hendry came in third spot and for the under-13 girls, Emily Christie also came in third spot.

In the team event, the under-13 boys (Luke Sedman, Josh Taylor, Thomas Mitchell) came out on top, winning their event, the under-15 boys came in second (Callum Hendry, Fraser Gemmell, Cahal McAtarsney) and the masters men came fifth (Gary McKenna, Michael McQuade, Colin Anderson).

Falkirk Vics' Emily Christie, Aine McAtarsney, Ruth Donaldson, Isla Philip, Neve Taylor and Josie Anderson before their under-13s race (Photo: Contributed)

For the girls teams, the under-11s came in fourth (Isla MacLeod, Arianna Bennett,

Kirsty Moffat) while the under-11s came out on top (Emily Christie, Skye Robertson, Aîné McAtarsney).

The under-15/17 girls also came in second in their race (Charlotte Horne, Caitlyn Christie, Lois Cant), while women’s (Katie Christie, Katy McGonigal, Niamh Brown, Eiligh McCallum).