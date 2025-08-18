Falkirk Vics’ athletes secured an impressive seven-medal haul at the Scottish National Track and Field Championships in Aberdeen, writes Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

Glorious weather welcomed athletes from all over Scotland to a sunny Aberdeen Sports Village last weekend for the Scottish National Track and Field Championships (4J Age Group Champs).

Over the course of the weekend, athletes from U13, U15 and U20 age groups ran, jumped and throwed, giving their best effort to leaving their mark in the competition.

And Falkirk Victoria Harriers athletes won three silver medals and four bronze medals over the weekend, a fantastic achievement.

U13 Austin Gardinier had a very busy and successful day on the Sunday, taking part in 3 events and winning silver in both shot put (9.61m) and javelin (26.40m) and finishing 9th in discus (17.05m). U15 Kirsty Moffat won a bronze medal for her best long jump of 4.97m and finished 6th in the 200m. U20 Ray Taylor won bronze in the men’s 800m race in a speedy 1:56.62 and U20’s Victoria Anestik won bronze for her 5.64m best long jump, Josie Anderson took bronze for her 25.48m discus throw and Noah Anderson won silver for his 29.06m discus throw.

Some Vics athletes just missed out on medals featuring in the top ten in their events: U13’s – Patrick McAtarsney; discus (5th) and javelin (5th) and long jump, David Onatoye; 100m (8th) and 200m (6th), Benjamin Anderson; discus (10th).

U15’ - Alexander Millar; 100m (5th), high jump (10th) and 200m, Adam Kinghorn; 1500m (4th), Ben Upfold; 1500m (10th), Thomas Mitchell; 800m (5th), Hamish Gillies; whose grit and determination saw him place 1st in his heat for 800m and an impressive 8th overall, also ling jump, Amy Taylor; 75mH, Aine McAtarsney;300m (5th), Sophia-Belle Daye; javelin (6th) and long jump (9th), Remy Carnegie; discus (7th) and javelin (9th), Megan Blair; discus (new PB).

U20’s - Alannah Snowden; long jump (4th) and 100mH (4th), Enam Evong; 400m (5th), Isabella Ogg; 800m (10th) and 1500m (7th), Callum Hendry;1500m (6th) and Luke Culliton;1500m (10th). Hamish Lamont; 200m, Abbi MacLeod; 200m, Charlotte Horne; 1500m and Lucie Gibson who put in an incredible performance in the 1500m race and knocked a huge eight seconds off her previous time.

For many of Vics’ younger athletes, this was their first exposure to national competition. Well done to everyone who took part.