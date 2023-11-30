Falkirk Victoria Harriers: Athletes impress at Dundee XC event

​Over 700 athletes faced the muddy course for the east district cross-country league’s second match at a rainy Camperdown Country Park in Dundee.

Vics pair Isabella Ogg and Emily Christie (Photo: Submitted)

Falkirk Victoria Harriers fielded runners in all age categories, with four teams finishing in the top three for their age groups.

Top 10 individual results included Thomas Mitchell (U11), Skye Robertson (U13), Emily Christie, Hamish Hunter & Cahal McAtarsney (U15), Isabella Ogg, Katie Hedges & Luke Culliton (U17), Olivia Vareille and Euan Martin (Senior).

In the teams, the U11 girls finished second – Arianna Bennett, Erin Donaldson and Isla Hedges, U13 girls fifth – Skye Robertson, Aine McAtarsney and Megan Blair, U15/U17 girls third – Emily Christie, Isabella Ogg and Katie Hedges, U20/senior women second – Olivia Vareille, Fiona Matheson, Niamh Brown and Eilidh McCallum.

The U13 boys were fourth – Thomas Mitchell, Ben Upfold and Blair Anderson, the U15 boys third – Hamish Hunter, Cahal McAtarsney and Daniel Alexander and the U20/senior men eighth – Euan Martin, Alan Purves, Gary McKenna, Michael McQuade, Grant Matheson and Jamie McAldine.

The results from that meet added to those from Kirkcaldy in October mean the Harriers currently have two teams second (U15/U17 girls and the U20/senior women) and two teams third (U11 girls and U13 girls).