Falkirk Victoria Harriers: Ace Peter Thomson eyes Six Star Medal honour

He completed the London Marathon last Sunday, but unlike most of those invovled, he’d just got back to the UK after finishing the Boston Marathon a mere six days earlier.

In 2016, the World Marathon Majors started releasing the Six Star Medal to honour runners who complete all six World Marathon Majors; with these including those held in Boston, New York, Tokyo, Berlin, London and Chicago.

Since then, there have only been 8,143 Six Star finishers across 104 countries.

Vics' runner Peter Thomson took part in the London and Berlin Marathon's (Photo: Contributed)

Thomson, who runs in the veteran 65-69 age category at the Falkirk club, and is one of the Vics’ oldest competing members, has got the medal firmly in his sights.

Prior to this year, he has completed the Berlin, New York and Chicago marathons, so now he will attempt to get a Tokyo starting place to make it six out of six.

Remarkably, Peter ran the London effort in 5:44, a mere four minutes slower than Boston, despite having the American 26.2 miles, plus two transatlantic flights in his legs.