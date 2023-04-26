News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
1 hour ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
3 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
4 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
4 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights

Falkirk Victoria Harriers: Ace Peter Thomson eyes Six Star Medal honour

Falkirk Vics runner Peter Thomson is eyeing up the coveted Six Star Medal after completing two major marathons within less than a week of each other.

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Apr 2023, 17:10 BST- 1 min read

He completed the London Marathon last Sunday, but unlike most of those invovled, he’d just got back to the UK after finishing the Boston Marathon a mere six days earlier.

In 2016, the World Marathon Majors started releasing the Six Star Medal to honour runners who complete all six World Marathon Majors; with these including those held in Boston, New York, Tokyo, Berlin, London and Chicago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since then, there have only been 8,143 Six Star finishers across 104 countries.

Vics' runner Peter Thomson took part in the London and Berlin Marathon's (Photo: Contributed)Vics' runner Peter Thomson took part in the London and Berlin Marathon's (Photo: Contributed)
Vics' runner Peter Thomson took part in the London and Berlin Marathon's (Photo: Contributed)
Most Popular

Thomson, who runs in the veteran 65-69 age category at the Falkirk club, and is one of the Vics’ oldest competing members, has got the medal firmly in his sights.

Prior to this year, he has completed the Berlin, New York and Chicago marathons, so now he will attempt to get a Tokyo starting place to make it six out of six.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Remarkably, Peter ran the London effort in 5:44, a mere four minutes slower than Boston, despite having the American 26.2 miles, plus two transatlantic flights in his legs.

That consistency comes as no surprise to those who train with him regularly. Thomson grinds out the miles pretty much every day and has a near perfect attendance at the Vics’ Good Morning Runners Tuesday and Thursday training sessions.

Related topics:ThomsonBostonBerlinLondonNew York