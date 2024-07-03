Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace Fiona Matheson creates new UK best record
Dumfries Running Club hosted the event which resulted in two UK Best Perfornances on the night, including Fiona’s.
The other new record holder was Lisa Finlay (W54) from Dumfries Running Club who ran a total of 14,759m.
Fiona’s total distance was 14,657m, an astonishing 4,500m further than the previous UK Best Performance record for her age category.
The furthest distance on the night was run by Neil Lafferty (M46) from Greenock Glenpark Harriers who covered 16,536m.
Unlike standard races with a set distance, the challenge here was to complete as many 400m laps of the track as possible in 60 minutes, plus any additional metres covered.
Two races were staged, one for novices trying the One Hour challenge for the first time and a race for Masters hoping to achieve UK Best Performances.
Ten runners participated, representing clubs from Southwest Scotland, Glasgow, Falkirk, Greenock and Scottish Veteran Harriers.