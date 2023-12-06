Falkirk Victoria Harriers runner Ray Taylor led from start to finish to win the U15 race in last weekend’s East District Cross Country Championships, which were held at Balgownie Playing Fields just outside Aberdeen.

(From left), Howie Allison (Lasswade AC), Ray Taylor (FVH) and Harrison MacMillan (Central AC) with medals (Pic Kenneth Sutherland)

In a hugely impressive performance, Vics star Taylor took the gold medal in his age category by completing his 4.2km course in 12mins 32secs.

Due to the freezing temperatures, there was little chance of mud on the course and

the sun was out making it a gorgeous day for runners and spectators alike.

U17 girls Lucie Gibson, Katie Hedges and Isabella Ogg with their silver medals

A total of 27 Falkirk Vics representatives, along with their coaches and families, made the trip north to the venue in Bridge of Don last Saturday, with all but one age category entered.

Another major highlight on the day saw the Falkirk club’s U17 girls team all win silver medals thanks to the combined efforts of talented trio Isabella Ogg, Lucie Gibson and Katie Hedges in their 5.7km race.

The finishing places for all the Falkirk Vics athletes during the competition – which took place on the same day that the equivalent West District and North District events were held in Strathaven and Gordonstoun respectively – were as listed below.

U13: Girls – Skye Robertson 9th, Aine McAtarsney 20th, Neve Taylor 21st, Megan Blair 31st, Kirsty Sedman 32nd, Kirsty Moffat 36th; Boys - Thomas Mitchell 7th, Ben Upfold 12th.

Harriers' Skye Robertson running in U13 race

U15: Girls - Emily Christie 9th, Ruth Donaldson 39th; Boys – Ray Taylor 1st, Luke Sedman 10th, Daniel Alexander 38th.

U17: Girls – Isabella Ogg 5th, Lucie Gibson 10th, Katie Hedges 11th, Chloe Davies 14th, Charlotte Horne 22nd; Boys - Luke Culliton 5th, Callum Hendry 14th.

U20: Women - Erin Hendry 12th.

Senior/Masters: Olivia Vareille 7th, Eilidh McCallum 36th, Monica Anderson 56th, Euan Martin 36th, Malcolm Finlayson 132nd, Stephen Alexander 135th, Martin Gower 138th.

Falkirk Vics' Luke Culliton comes fifth in U17 race

