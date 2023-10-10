Falkirk Victoria Harriers had 18 teams at Saturday’s Lindsay’s Cross Country relay in Livingston, with very wet weather also in Nairn and Glasgow where Lindsay’s events were held too, writes Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

The annual event, open to athletes aged 13 through to Masters, is always hugely popular with runners, coaches and spectators alike.

Despite the heavy downpours, hundreds of athletes braved the rain for the first cross country event of the season at all three locations, with over 660 athletes entered at Livingston as the Vics were keen to emulate last year’s successes.

First up were the young females in the U13, U15 and U17 age categories, who each ran 2500m in the relay.

Winning gold medals were (from left) Vics athletes Ray Taylor, Luke Culliton and Thomas Mitchell

The Vics team of Skye Robertson, Emily Christie and Isabella Ogg completed the race in 30.01 minutes to take silver medal position, second to Team East Lothian.

Out of the 128 runners, Vics had four girls in the top 10 of their age category/heat, with Emily Christie second in 9:42, Katie Hedges third in 9:43, Skye Robertson third in 10.13 and Isabella Ogg ninth in 10.06.

For the boys, Vics’ Thomas Mitchell, Ray Taylor and Luke Culliton maintained last year’s success when taking gold by completing the course in 25mins 51secs.

Five Vics got into the top 10 times for fastest leg in their age category out of 107 runners.

Vics athletes (from left) Emily Christie, Isabella Ogg and Skye Robertson won silver medals

Taylor was fastest boy in 8.02, Culliton third in 8.08, Luke Sedman sixth in his age group in 8.56, Thomas Mitchell seventh in 9.41 and Ben Upfold eighth in 9.59.

While there were no medals for the seniors and masters 4000m course runners, Olivia Vareille was eighth fastest senior in her leg, out of 98 runners, in 15.15.

Fiona Matheson was second in 16.33 and Helena Gribben sixth fastest in 19.12 out of 48 runners.

In the 4000m men’s relay, Euan Martin was fifth fastest in his category in 13.25 out of 159 runners, while in the men’s masters event, Gary McKenna had the fifth fastest leg in 14.42, Michael Ross was ninth in 15.50, Chris Lewis ninth in 15.39 and Michael McQuade 10th in his class in 16.03.