Falkirk Vics' women make mark with top ten finish at XC championships

The Lindsay’s Scottish Athletics Cross Country Relay Championships drew a record turnout to Cumbernauld Park last weekend with over 1,300 athletes, including three former Olympians, tackling the tough and hilly course in one of the most popular events on the national running calendar.

Competitors ranged in age from Under-13 to over-60, with younger runners each completing a 2.5km loop and four making up a team. For the U20, senior and veteran athletes, the distance increased to 4km per leg, ensuring plenty of testing climbs and fast descents across the park’s challenging terrain.

Falkirk Vics once again represented the district with distinction, fielding an impressive ten teams – six female and four male – across the various age categories. For several of the younger athletes, this was their first taste of championship cross country competition, and they rose to the occasion with grit and determination.

In the young females’ race, which featured 92 teams, the Falkirk Vics trio of Isla Hedges, Skye Robertson, and Emilie Christie performed superbly to place 14th overall, securing one of the club’s best finishes in recent years. They were well supported by strong runs from teammates Ariana Bennett, Amy Taylor, Isla Philp, Erin Donaldson, Aine McAtarsney, and Josie Anderson, who all put in committed efforts.

Vics’ Freya Ross, Chloe Davis, Charlotte Horne, Katie Bennie, Katie Hedges, Isabella Ogg and Katie Christie (Photo: Submitted)

The young males’ race saw several newcomers to the cross country scene impress on debut. Aaron Napier and Elliot Etheridge, both competing in their first event of this kind, were joined by clubmates Adam Kinghorn, Harrison MacMillan, Rory MacMillan, and Ben Upfold, who each produced fast and determined individual legs.

In the junior and senior women’s races, which attracted 71 teams, the Vics A team placed an excellent 10th overall, thanks in part to the efforts of former Olympian Freya Ross, who got the team off to a flying start.

She was followed by outstanding runs from Isabella Ogg, Katie Hedges, and Katie Christie, who maintained the team’s strong position throughout.

The club’s B team of Charlotte Horne, Niamh Brown, Katie Bennie, and Chloe Davis also impressed, finishing a respectable 25th after four solid legs.

There was further success in the W50 women’s category, where the experienced trio of Karen McAllister, Karen Kennedy, and Fiona Matheson combined brilliantly to take a superb 5th place out of 13 teams — underlining the club’s depth across age groups.

In the junior and senior men’s races, which saw a massive 120 teams take to the start line, Falkirk Vics once again featured prominently.

The quartet of Calum Little, Luke Culliton, Gregor Hunter, and Liam Mitchell put in strong and consistent performances to secure a fine 21st-place finish overall. Meanwhile, in the veteran section, stalwarts Grant Matheson, Eric Donaldson, and Andrew Philp all delivered excellent runs to cap off a successful day for the club.

The event also showcased some of Scotland’s best-known names, with Vics Olympian Freya Ross joined by double Olympian Andy Butchart of Central AC — who helped his team take the senior men’s title — and Megan Keith of Inverness Harriers, who led her club to victory in the senior women’s event.