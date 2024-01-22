Falkirk Vics star Scott Stirling plays his part in Scotland team silver medal at Home Countries International XC

Scottish athletes had a successful day at Parliament Hill, London last Saturday when they took part in the Home Counties International Cross Country Race, which ran alongside the fourth leg of the British Athletics Cross Challenge.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace Scott Stirling (Photo: Neil Renton/Scottish Athletics)

The course was hilly with several hairpin bends which became increasingly slippy and harder to navigate as the races progressed and saw a number of falls.

In the senior men’s 10k, which was five laps of the tough course, Hugo Milner (Derby) took first place in 29:58, closely followed by Tom Evans (Lewes) in 30:00 and Mahamed Mahamed (Southampton) third in 30:11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scot Jamie Crowe (Central AC) stayed part of the front pack until the final downhill towards the finish and crossed the line in 30:11, finishing fourth overall but picked up an individual gold for the Home Counties International event. Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace Scott Stirling ran well, finishing 12th overall in 31:05.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace Scott Stirling (Photo: Neil Renton/Scottish Athletics)

“It was a great experience,” Vics star Stirling said. “I went out hard then faded in the middle part of the race. The course was really tough, I had hoped for a bit better but it was still a good run against the top guys in Britain. My dad, Tom, made the journey from Falkirk and back on the same day, it means a lot to have such great support.”