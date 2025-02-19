Falkirk Vics' Scott Stirling seals fourth at Armagh International Road Race

Vics’ Scott Stirling finished fourth (Photo: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

From junior 400m and 1400m racers, women’s and men’s 3k to the elite men’s 5k, the annual Armagh International Road Race event has become one of the most popular road races in the world, writes Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

This, the 33rd year of the event, set a new world record for the highest number of sub-16 minute finishers in the men’s elite 5k, a total of 215.

Additionally, there were 154 sub-15 minute finishers, 24 up from last year’s total and a remarkable 22 sub-14 minute finishers, including six Scots. Thousands lined the streets around The Mall last Thursday to cheer on the runners.

Scottish athletes fared very well with Falkirk Victoria Harriers star Scott Stirling storming across the finish line in 13.45, finishing an outstanding fourth, just 12 seconds off first placed Andrew Colley, who set a new course record.

And Stirling’s stunning time places him third all-time fastest Scot in road racing.

Over 200 runners took part in this, the last race of the evening and, alongside Stirling, fellow Scots Angus McMillan (Strathearn); 13.56 17th and Finlay Ross-Davie (Garscube); 13:56 19th placed helped attain the honour of second-best team overall.

In the women’s 3k race, the Scots also placed as the second-best team thanks to the fantastic efforts of Steph Pennycook (Fife) 7th 9.19, Kirsty Walker (Edinburgh AC) 11th 9.24 and Lynn McKenna (Shettleston) 18th in 9.27.

"Well done to everyone who made the trip to Armagh and produced such a strong collective performance,” a spokesperson for Scottish Athletics said.