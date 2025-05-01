Falkirk Vics’ Scott Stirling seals 10,000m Scottish title after PB run

Gold medallist and Falkirk Vics star Scott Stirling with podium-placed Taha Gharfari of Shettleston Harriers and Logan Rees of Fife AC after the 10,000m event (Photo: Scottish Athletics)

Falkirk Vics’ Scott Stirling held off the competition to take the winning title last weekend in the Scottish Athletics 10,000m Championship race in Glasgow, writes Kathleen Anderson-Ogg.

Falkirk Vic Scott Stirling held off the competition to take the winning title last weekend in the Scottish Athletics 10,000m Championship race at Crownpoint in Glasgow. Stirling, up against stiff competition from fellow running stars Logan Rees (Fife AC) and Taha Gharfari (Shettleston Harriers), took the lead and moved clear of the competition at lap 16, with 9 laps still to go. Stirling’s win was also a new PB for the athlete, completing the race in 28.49:77 while Rees clocked in 29.03:.24 and Ghafari finished in 29.15.83

In London, three Vics were invited to represent Scotland in the U15 boys and U17 men age categories in the 1 mile Mini London Marathon. The event, which showcases some of the best young road runners in the country, starts at Horse Guards Parade and ends at The Mall The U17 men’s team had fantastic results, coming 2nd overall with Ray Taylor ably assisting the team to reach this result. The U15 Scottish boys team finished 4th overall with Luke Sedman and Harrison MacMillan putting in strong performances.