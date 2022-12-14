Falkirk Vics runner Josie Anderson nominated for Deaf Sports Personality Of The Year award

Josie Anderson, 13, who runs with Falkirk club Falkirk Vics, will go up against fellow athletes Charlie Denton and Limerick Goodwin for the Deaf Sports Personality Of The Year award.

The voting stage is currently underway, with it ending at the end of the month online, with a panel of judges helping to make the final decision in the new year.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, proud mum Holly admitted the family were shocked when the news came through.

Josie Anderson has been nominated for the Young Deaf Sports Personality of the Year award (Photo: Contributed/Mark Kinghorn)

"There were around 120 applicants from all over the UK,” she explained. “We are going all the way back to September time when we first heard about it and decided to give it a shot by nominating Josie for the award.

"I believe it is a pretty rigorous process so for Josie to even get to the final three is a great achievement for her and it has given her a big boost.

"It is nice to get some recognition for what she does because there have certainly been hurdles along the way and despite them she has always found a way to get through them.

"Sometimes it is simple things like losing a hearing aid while running in Callendar Park in the pitch dark, which has happened quite a few times, while of course the actual communication side of things in these events can be difficult for her overall.

"She just loves being a part of the club and sport is her way of having fun and enjoying her time as a young person. Falkirk Vics have been brilliant in that regard and everyone does their bit to help her out.

"They are very enabling in that sense and Josie is a strong character too. However, she does rely a lot on the other kids to help her in terms of things you probably wouldn’t even think about.

"When she is out in open areas, whoever is nearby usually gives her a wee nudge if she needs to come back if the whistle goes.

"Josie struggles academically which is understandable because it is a challenge with her disability and it certainly isn’t her favourite place to be, but she loves PE and she is also now part of the sports council at her school which is really giving her more confidence.

