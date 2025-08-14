Falkirk Vics round-up: Kaya Slater seals Team GB silver at European Championships

Falkirk Victoria Harriers star Kaya Slater shone on the international stage last Sunday as she helped Team GB and NI secure a superb silver.

The 19-year-old was part of the women’s 4x100m relay team competing at the European Athletics U20 Championships held in Tampere. She was one of five Scots involved.

Slater, who represents Falkirk Vics and Reading AC, ran with Nell Desir, Lucy Tallon and Mabel Akande in Finland to get the baton round in 43.98 for second place in the 4x100m final.

She had already reached the semis in the individual 100m, and has enjoyed a successful 2025 to date.

Silver superstars Nell Desir, Lucy Tallon, Kaya Slater and Mabel Akande of Team GB & NI after the 4x100m final (Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images for European Championships)

Meanwhile, the final instalment of the Forth Valley League series took place last weekend at Grangemouth Stadium.

Three matches make up the series which features teams entries and is for athletes in the U11 to U15 age groups. For many, it is their first experience of athletic competition.

There are three divisions in the league, with Falkirk Vics featuring in division two. The final stage of the competition saw great results for the young Vics, with gold in the overall track events and bronze in the combined events and field.

Outstanding performances were noted in the 100m, 200m, 300m, 800m and long jump. In the 4x100m relays, the Vics swept the board in the U13 and U15 categories, taking gold all round.

Some of the top performing athletes were Costa Adeyemi, Erin Donaldson, Iris Foley, Max Duncan, Fletcher Wilson, Nathan Bodys, Kieran Higney (100m). Alexa Sibbald, Isabella Mitchell, David Onaloye & Benjamin Anderson (200m). Thomas Mitchell (300m). Ariana Bennet and Hamish Gillies (800m). Jorjey Dooley and Sophia-Belle Daye (long jump).

The relay teams were Ariana Bennet, Erin Donaldson, Alexa Sibbald, Isabella Mitchell (U13 girls). Fletcher Wilson, Elliot Etheridge, Max Duncan and David Onaloye (U13 boys). Rebecca Lynch, Sophia-Belle Daye, Emma Crawford and Jorjey Dooley (U15 girls). Nathan Bodys, Hamish Gillies, Danny Harris and Kieran Higney.