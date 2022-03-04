Falkirk Vics match best ever performance at Lindsay’s National XC

The men’s under 13s team picked up silver – with Ray Taylor staring picking up a bronze medal himself in a superb display. The women’s 17s and 15s teams also picked up bronze in an outing that matched the club’s best ever result, going all the way back to the spring of 1980.

Back then, the under 17s women won gold, and both the under 13s and under 17s boys won bronze.

Vics athlete Scott Stirling came 12th in the senior men’s race which was a great result, with the under 13s women’s team narrowly missing out on a medal finishing fourth overall.

Muddy conditions

Club stalwart and commentator on the day, Andy Ronald, spoke to the Herald on what was a proud day for the club.

He first praised the 30-plus coaches, parents and athletes who were unable to compete but present on the day, saying: “Alex Jackson, the convener, thought it one of the smoothest run events there has been, which is a great recognition for the club, as we hosted the event.

“We had well over 30 people from Falkirk Vics who were there from 8am to help throughout the day, as well as others from different clubs.”

He added: "The conditions were the best they’ve been in recent years and it made a difference from the usual four seasons in one day.”

Under 17's women

“The times this year were quicker than two years ago across the board, thanks to the better weather.”

On the great results for the club’s athletes, he said: “For a small, provincial club like ourselves to get what did was a huge achievement.

“I am so pleased for everyone involved and it was a really special result for us. The youngsters were superb across the board.

"To equal our best is just brilliant.”

Under 15's men

"Giffnock swept the board with six golds but they are a big city club, really, and what we did was one of our best ever.”

He added: “I must mention Ray Taylor, who not only finished with a bronze individual medal but helped gain his age group the silver team medal.”

In the senior women’s race, mum of five and local legend Fiona Matheson recorded a 57th place finish, which was excellent for the normally indoor runner.

Giffnock North were stars of the National XC but it was the local club who really had an afternoon that will go down in the history books.

Senior Women's race starts off

Vics medal winners: Ray Taylor x2, Hamish Hunter, Cahal McAtarsney, Luke Sedman, Charlotte Horne, Lois Cant, Isabella Ogg, Chloe Davies, Abbi MacLeod, Erin Hendry, Caitlyn Christie.

Some of the Falkirk Vics athletes (Pics: Scott Louden)

Vics athletes Ray Taylor, Charlotte Horne and Isabella Ogg

Under 17's women in action

Under 20's men

Senior Women's winner Mhairi Maclennan

Under 13's women

The Senior Men's race gets underway

Under 17's men

Under 13's men

Under 20's women