Falkirk Vics' Kyle Randalls seals shot put national title after fab throw at 4J Senior and U17 Champs

Falkirk Vics' Lucy Boules placed sixth for her 1.54m high jump (Photo: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Last weekend was the turn of the under-17s and the senior men and women at the National Indoor Track and Field Championships (4J Senior and U17 Champs) at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

A small army of Falkirk Victoria Harriers took part, with one athlete winning National Championship status.

Kyle Randalls’ third shot put throw of the day (15.86m) earned him the senior men’s championship title reaching almost 2m further than the next nearest contender.

In the under-17 age category, Laura Taylor finished in fourth place in the 60m hurdles in 9.48 seconds while in the 60m sprint she finished sixth in 8.35.

Emilia Wortley’s final shot putt throw of 9.81m put her in sixth place and in the high jump, Isla Clements placed eighth.

In the senior women’s category, Victoria Anestik placed fifth in long jump, reaching 5.56m Lucy Boules placed sixth for her 1.54m high jump.

Finally in the senior men’s category, Calum Little was sixth in the 1500m final in 4:05.91.