Falkirk Vics' Kane Elliot seals native record at EAP Indoor International

Vics’ Kane Elliot on his way to a third place finish (3:40.75) in the EAP Indoor International 1500m race (Pictures by Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Last weekend, the Emirates Arena hosted three major events in the athletics calendar.

The Scottish Students Indoor Championships took place on Saturday while on Sunday, the Masters, Paras and Relay Championships took place in the morning with the EAP Indoor International in the evening.

And Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ athletes scooped two gold championship medals, two championship records, a bronze medal and a new native record to boot.

In the masters, Lorna Brown took gold for her 10.72m shot put, beating her own championship record from 2022 and 2023. Club president Gary Smith ran to gold glory in the 400m race while also beating the previous championship record, crossing the finish line in 54.06.

Vics’ Callan Campbell bursts forward during one of the relay races at the Emirates Arena last weekend (Photo: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

In the U13/U15 relay championship events, the U15 boys took bronze following fantastic efforts by Nathan Bodys, Hamish Gillies, Callan Campbell and Kieran Higney.

Finally, on Sunday, European athletes converged for the EAP Indoor International. Vics’ Kane Elliott put in a strong performance in the 1500m race finishing in third place in 3:40.75 and was rewarded with a new Native Record, which had been unbeaten for 28 years.

“I am pleased with the record and my fastest season opener indoors, even though I had hoped to run a little quicker,’ said Kane. The record wasn’t my primary motivation but it is still nice to have improved a little bit.

“I have been away in South Africa and just travelled back so that might be a factor.”