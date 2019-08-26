Falkirk Vics high jumper Smith takes gold at British Championships

Falkirk Victoria Harriers high jumper Allan Smith clinched gold with a season’s best jump in the British Championships in Birmingham last Saturday.

His jump of 2.25m blew away the competition and followed up his Scottish gold success the week before.

He was joined at this most prestigious of UK meets, held the Alexander Stadium, home for the 2022 Commonwealth Games by Vics own Grant Plenderleith and Ciaran Wright.

Neither athlete though could repeat their medal heroics from the weekend at Grangemouth.

Smith’s coach Brian Roy said: “At 2:22 things looked a little rushed so we slowed down the run-up so he could push the curve. This worked a treat and he cleared the bar well.

“Allan was now sitting fourth out of the four jumpers left which was his ranking going into the championships. His first jump at 2:25 just clipped with the heel of one of his shoes, his second jump was close as well.

“Allan sat down in the shade, waiting as the jump clock started to run down. Once up he refocused, gave himself his usual talking to, ran in with a sure determination, a great strong jump and he was over. There was now only one other athlete left to jump, Chris Baker who had been in the lead throughout the competition.

“He crashed through the bar, and Allan has won. This is Allan’s fourth British senior win and hopefully he can clear 2.28 soon which would see him going to the World Champs in Doha in September.”

The Grangemouth Stadium was once again busy all weekend with Track and Field. On Saturday the final match of this season’s Forth Valley League was held.

This league is for young athletes between U11 and U15, as is seen as a springboard for participants to develop and further their athletics career. FVH are currently one of six teams in Division Two. The very sunny weather at Grangemouth helped the young Vics to perform very well, with many making their competitive debuts.

There were many fine performances, and with final results still being collated it looks like a comfortable mid-table finish for this season.