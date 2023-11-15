Falkirk Vics' Fiona Matheson aces British and Ireland Masters international

​​Scotland was the host nation for this year’s British and Ireland Masters international, held at Tollcross Park in Glasgow.

Falkirk Vics’ Fiona in action at the event (Photo: Scottish Veteran Harriers)

Only the best athletes are chosen to represent their host nation in the 34th Masters event, having begun back in 1985.

And among those selected for the event was Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace Fiona Matheson.

On the day, she repeated her success from last year by lifting the title for the veteran 60 female 6k race, finishing first in an excellent time of 23:34.

Fiona’s team-mates also ran incredibly well with Hilary Ritchie (Fife AC) finishing 9th and Pamela McCrossan (Clydesdale Harriers) finishing 12th.