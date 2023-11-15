News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Vics' Fiona Matheson aces British and Ireland Masters international

​​Scotland was the host nation for this year’s British and Ireland Masters international, held at Tollcross Park in Glasgow.
By Kathleen Anderson-Ogg
Published 15th Nov 2023, 16:50 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 16:51 GMT
Falkirk Vics’ Fiona in action at the event (Photo: Scottish Veteran Harriers)Falkirk Vics’ Fiona in action at the event (Photo: Scottish Veteran Harriers)
Only the best athletes are chosen to represent their host nation in the 34th Masters event, having begun back in 1985.

And among those selected for the event was Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace Fiona Matheson.

On the day, she repeated her success from last year by lifting the title for the veteran 60 female 6k race, finishing first in an excellent time of 23:34.

Fiona’s team-mates also ran incredibly well with Hilary Ritchie (Fife AC) finishing 9th and Pamela McCrossan (Clydesdale Harriers) finishing 12th.

Thanks to all their efforts, the ladies taking part earned Scotland third place, just five points behind the eventual first place winners, England. Ireland finished second, only a point ahead of the Scots.

