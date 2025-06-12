Falkirk Vics' Callan shows his class as Grangemouth Stadium enjoys memorable day

Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace Callan Campbell marked a special afternoon for local and national athletics last weekend as he surged to a silver medal success.

The Braes Academy pupil secured a second-placed spot after a strong showing across the board at the ﻿Scottish Secondary School’s Pentathlon Championships – which were held at Grangemouth Stadium.

And the event marked the first major championship held there since ownership of the venue changed over to the recently-formed Grangemouth Community Sports Trust.

They were handed the keys last month by Falkirk Council after a one-year Community Benefit Licence was approved with the end goal of achieving a workable Community Asset Transfer longer-term.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace Callan Campbell on his way to a stunning silver medal success last weekend at Grangemouth Stadium

In his first multi-event championship, Vics’ under-15 star Campbell had an extremely successful day.

With personal bests in all five events (long jump, 80m hurdles, shot put, 200m and 800m) he secured a silver medal just behind Kalle McKay from Banchory High with Michael Massey from Dunfermline High coming third.

Callan’s timings in the 20-strong field: long jump - 5.74 metres in third; 80m hurdles - 11.90 secs; 200m – 23.21 secs; shot put - 9.07 metres and 800m – estimated time of 2 mins 17.5 secs.

Also representing local club Falkirk Vics were under-15 girls duo Aine McAtarsney and Kirsty Moffat who finished well in 10th and 11th respectively out of a 50-strong field.

To crown off a historic weekend, the medal presentations were carried out by heptathlon Olympic gold medallist Dame Denise Lewis, who is the current president of UK Athletics.

"Giving the recent uncertainty surrounding our wonderful home - having such a huge name presenting awards and being involved in the event marks a monumental milestone,” a Vics spokesperson said. “Denise was patient and happy to pose for photos, mingle amongst and inspire the awe-struck teens involved in the event. If we ignore the traditional Scottish weather displayed over the long day it really was a great day for FVH and Grangemouth Stadium.”

Elsewhere, Vics’ Sofia Vidak took part in her first British Milers Club Grand Prix over the weekend. She was in the A race for women’s 800m and finished with an impressive new personal best time of 2:05.71, gaining her a spot in the Scottish top 50 all-time list.

See pictures from the event here: https://www.mike3legsphoto.co.uk