Falkirk Vics’ Callan Campbell seals 200m youth silver at New Year Sprint
The local runner finished in 22.76 to seal silver, with Livingston’s Lucy Macmillan sealing gold in 22.75.
In the youth 90m A final, he also had to settle for second spot with his 10.56 time just behind Clydesdale Harriers’ Eilidh Haggerty.
Club-mate Laura Taylor finished sixth in that race, notching a time of 10.99.
In the B final, Amy Taylor finished second to seal silver with a time of 10.78. Fellow Vics youngster Costa Adeyemi was just behind her in third after his 10.94 run.
Sixty-three runners threw their hats into the ring for the sprint’s 110m handicap final, with Selkirk runner Craig Bruce sealing the Eric Liddell Trophy and £6,000 in prize money with his 11.74 finish.
The sprint was originally scheduled for Sunday, January 5, but put back because of adverse weather.