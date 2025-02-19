Falkirk Vics’ Callan Campbell seals 200m youth silver at New Year Sprint

Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ Andrew Mckechnie was one of a handful of local athletes taking on the rearranged Grangemouth-based New Year Sprint (Photo: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace Callan Campbell narrowly missed out on a gold medal in the New Year Sprint’s youth 200m open handicap.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local runner finished in 22.76 to seal silver, with Livingston’s Lucy Macmillan sealing gold in 22.75.

In the youth 90m A final, he also had to settle for second spot with his 10.56 time just behind Clydesdale Harriers’ Eilidh Haggerty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club-mate Laura Taylor finished sixth in that race, notching a time of 10.99.

In the B final, Amy Taylor finished second to seal silver with a time of 10.78. Fellow Vics youngster Costa Adeyemi was just behind her in third after his 10.94 run.

Sixty-three runners threw their hats into the ring for the sprint’s 110m handicap final, with Selkirk runner Craig Bruce sealing the Eric Liddell Trophy and £6,000 in prize money with his 11.74 finish.

The sprint was originally scheduled for Sunday, January 5, but put back because of adverse weather.