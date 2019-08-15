Falkirk Vics athletes show off their potential

Over 800 athletes were on the start lists for the U13, U15 and U20 age groups Scottish Track and Field Championships being held at Grangemouth Stadium on August 10-11.

The very wet weather forecast had not dampened the spirits of the 40 or so Falkirk Victoria Harriers who competed.

In poor conditions, especially on Sunday, many great performances were put in by the club’s young athletes, with exceptional times and distances recorded.

Several athletes progressed from heats to semis and finals and finished agonisingly close to a podium finish.

A great haul of eight medals was taken home by the Vics, with Abby Gifford securing both a silver and a bronze for her fine efforts in the discus and the shot put.

Other silver medals were won by Sam Kane in the high jump, Paige Stevens (shot put) and Callum Hendry (hammer throw).

Bronze medalists were Katie Christie (800m), Rosie Sharples (high jump) and Lewis Pentecost (steeplechase),