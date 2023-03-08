Falkirk Vics' athletes perform well at indoor league's final outing

It was an exciting competition with many close finishes and lots of action around the stadium.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers fielded six teams in total and won an impressive silver and two bronze podium places. The team competitions consisted of six track and field events.

The under-13 boys won bronze medals for their combined events - Kostas Jacubak (60m and 200m) Severin Bhosal (60mH), Ben Upfold (800m and long jump) and Callan Campbell (shot putt).

Vics' Callan Campbell, Severin Bhosal, Kostas Jacubak and Ben Upfold (Photo: Contributed)

This was the first time in this final indoor event for most of the boys, so it was a very impressive first outing.

Vics’ under-15 girls had a hugely successful day and finished joint second to win silver. The team consisted of Aimee Calder (60m, 200m and high jump), Laura Taylor (60mH and long jump), Josie Anderson (300m), Emily Christie (800m) and Michelle Faroso (shot putt).

Vics’ under-17 boys team came fifth overall and consisted of Luca Capanni (60m and 200m), Flávio Balasoiu (60mH and high jump), Hamish Lamont (400m, 800m and long jump) and Noah Anderson (shot putt).

Vics’ under-20 women’s team secured third place overall to win bronze medals and consisted of Ellie Buchanan (60m and 60mH), Inez MacIntosh (shot putt), Abbi MacLeod (400m), Caitlyn Christie (800m) and Louisa Kane (long jump and high jump).

Meanwhile, in the 4x200m relay races, the under-11 boys were just pipped at the post in their heat, coming second and therefore missing out in a place in the final.

That Vics’ team consisted of Lewis Hodge, Patrick McAtarsney, Benjamin Anderson and Austin Gardiner.

Vics’ under-13 girls team won their heat but lost out on a medal position in the final, coming fourth overall.