Falkirk Vics' athletes make club history with road race triumph

Glasgow Green was the venue for the 52nd edition of the road race last Saturday, in what was a stunning day in glorious surroundings.

This annual event, first held in 1969, is organised by Shettleston Harriers and pays tribute to long time coach and manager Allan Scally, holder of the World Professional 10 miles Champion between 1927 and 1932, attracted 166 teams for this popular 4x5k relay teams race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk Vics, represented by two male teams and one female team, made club history by winning the race this year and the coveted Allan Scally Trophy – for first time in the event’s history.

Vics' winners Kane, Callum, Gregor and Scott (Photo: Contributed)

The team, consisting of Scott Stirling, Kane Elliot, Gregor Hunter and Callum Little ran in a combined time of 1:00:10.

Callum ran the first leg in a time of 15:52, followed by Scott Stirling in 14:11, a new course record, knocking a fantastic 17 seconds off the previous record , Gregor was up next completing his segment in 15:45 then Kane Elliot completed the job in 14:31 to bring home the win and the trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vics’ men’s B team came 38th overall and consisted of Colin Lamond (16:38), Chris Lewis (17:54), Ben Sutherland (16:56) and Scott Ballantine (18:34).