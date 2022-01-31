Falkirk Vics athletes excel over the weekend

Fiona Matheson in action in Glasgow (Pictures by Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Veteran runner Fiona Matheson was at the forefront again as the mum of five smashed her world record in the W60 category.

After only notching the new world record last weekend in England, she has now beaten that time taking off almost five seconds.

Her time was 10:56.89 was one of two world records set at the 4J Scottish Masters 3000m Championships.

Kane Elliot in action last year at the 4J Studios U17 Championships (Pictures by Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Under 20 athlete of the year Kane Elliot also put in a new personal best in the 800m with a time of 1:50.98.

Speaking to scottishathletics YouTube channel he said: “It just shows the training I have been doing is working.

"This result helps show the progression I am making.