Falkirk tennis star Anna Curtis features at Play Your Way to Wimbledon event

Falkirk's Anna Curtis alongside her doubles partner Rosa Mann both enjoyed their trip to Wimbledon for the Play Your Way to Wimbledon event's national finals (Photo: ImageComms)

A budding Falkirk tennis player recently enjoyed the trip of a lifetime to Wimbledon for the national finals of Vodafone-sponsored competition.

Falkirk’s Anna Curtis and playing partner Rosa Mann may not have lifted silverware last week on the manicured lawns of Wimbledon – but they still enjoyed an unforgettable experience at SW19.

Curtis, 13, and Mann, 14, who play doubles together at Bridge of Earn Tennis Club featured in the national finals at the Play Your Way to Wimbledon event, powered by Vodafone – the largest individual mass participation tennis competition in the UK.

Thousands of 14 and under and 18 and under players took part in the qualifying stages this year, leading to county and regional finals in June and July, with the winners progressing to the national finals on Wimbledon’s Aorangi Courts last week.

Curtis and Mann, who described Carlos Alcaraz as their tennis idol, did not progress to the latter stages of the tournament – but were still thrilled to attend Wimbledon and revealed it was an experience they will never forget.

Curtis said: “I didn’t think I’d get to play at Wimbledon. I’ve never done anything like this before.

“I’ve only been here to watch before and playing here has made me feel like I’m in one of the junior events because I want to play in them one day.

“It’s great playing doubles together because we know each other really well and we’re good friends, so that makes it fun.

Mann said: “I’ve never been here before – it’s bigger than I imagined because there are so many courts.

“Being here has made me keen to do it again and keep going because it is a really good experience and it’s allowed me to meet new people as I didn’t know anyone here.

“It’s been really good to share the experience with Anna.”

The competition looks to inspire the next generation of tennis talent; enabling players of all ages to follow in the footsteps of their heroes and compete for a chance to play on Wimbledon’s iconic courts.

Formerly known as the Road to Wimbledon, the competition is supported by Vodafone in partnership with the LTA and the All England Club, as a collective commitment to support grassroots tennis in the UK.

This year’s event will be the largest finals in the competition’s history, adding a junior wheelchair pathway, plus exhibitions of para standing and deaf tennis.

The 2023 competition saw record participation as the event opened up to more players, with the introduction of qualifying rounds for three disability categories split between Visual Impairment, Learning Disability and Wheelchair tennis, as well as an Adult Doubles pathway.

Former British No.1 and Vodafone Ambassador Tim Henman was in attendance to cheer on the players at SW19 and offer his experience and advice.

He said: "Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, is an incredible opportunity for people from every walk of life to pick up a racket and get involved and it's been great to see so many players taking part in this year's competition.

"This is an opportunity that not many get, so there are lots of people walking around with big smiles on their faces!

"I would encourage the finalists to enjoy their matches, soak it all up, take that experience away with you and spread the word. Hopefully we can keep increasing participation numbers."

Former British No.1nd Vodafone Ambassador Laura Robson led a coaching clinic alongside the All England Club’s Head Coach Dan Bloxham, allowing players who just missed out on the 14U national finals to experience grass court play.

She said: “The coaching clinic is so much fun. All the kids work so hard out there and have a smile on their face the entire time which is exactly what you want.

“It’s a highlight of the year for many and this feels like a big deal, because it is. Everything here is exactly as it was when the main tournament was on, which makes it even more special.

“I played this competition when it was ‘Road to Wimbledon’ - just about everyone who is currently in British tennis has played at this event, so hopefully we can create some good memories for the players out there.”

Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, is the UK’s largest individual mass participation tennis competition, providing recreational players of all ages and abilities the opportunity to compete at Wimbledon. The All England Club and LTA are proud to partner with Vodafone to expand the competition in 2024.