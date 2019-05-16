Falkirk tennis club junior squad is thriving and breaking a 125-year-old record on court

Falkirk Tennis Club has seen one of the club’s biggest junior squads in over 100 years prepare for the summer league.

In seasons past the Hamilton Drive club has struggled to name ONE team for the competition – this year they’ve managed FOUR entries to the Central Scotland League – the largest junior contingent recorded since the club began in 1891.

Funding for tops and hoodies for the budding players has been sponsored by club member and gents’ second team player Alan Robinson of Robinson Hire Drive Falkirk.

The gear and the recently refurbished courts will ensure the swelling junior ranks are in the best possible position to serve up similar to the club’s four men’s teams who swept the board last year beating every other club in the district.