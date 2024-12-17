Falkirk teen makes medal history with GB team-mates at World Poomsae Championships

Central Taekwondo Academy teen Peter Sellwood is celebrating making Team GB history (Photo: Submitted)

A Larbert High pupil is celebrating creating history after playing his part in Team GB sealing a first-ever junior medal at the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships.

Central Taekwondo Academy’s Peter Sellwood, 15, is just back from Hong Kong after being a member of the under-17 junior male team that surged to a sensational bronze medal at the World Championships event.

Along with his two team-mates, the Falkirk teen claimed victory at his first major championships in the round one against India and then went on to defeat a strong team from Germany in the quarter-finals.

The trio just missed out on the final, losing by the narrowest of margins to a team from the USA, but were delighted to stand on the winners' podium and lift bronze for the first time.

The medal was one of five won by the GB team, making it their best-ever world championships, having only won two at a single championship in the past.

A pupil at Larbert High School and a black belt at Central Taekwondo Academy, Sellwood was welcomed back to his club by his fellow students along with fellow GB team player Natasha Wilson.

She just missed out on progressing in the female team category after losing out against Germany and lost to a very experienced player from Pakistan in the under-30 individual category.

Central's Grand Master David Bailey said: "Taking bronze at the World Championships is a magnificent achievement for Peter and his team-mates.

"As it was the biggest world poomsae championships ever held, it was a great experience for Peter and Natasha to be part of.

"The success of the GB Team and Peter’s medal was the icing on the cake.”

Meanwhile, there was more good news for the Carronshore club with youngster Max Cartwright’s continued place in GB Taekwondo’s coveted development squad being confirmed earlier this month for 2025.