Falkirk Taekwondo stars impress with medal haul from individual championships

It marked a successful end to the 2022 season, with the club picking up four golds, three silvers and three bronze medals on the day at the event hosted by Grandmaster TK Loh, the head of the Traditional Taekwondo Association.

In the cadet female category, Ruby Morrison and Artemis McIntyre met each other in the final with Ruby winning the gold medal. Artemis also won bronze in the cadet patterns.

In the female junior category Toni Kent won gold at sparring and patterns, she has also recently passed her black belt second dan grading.

Some of the taekwondo stars from Falkirk that won medals over the weekend (Photo: Contributed)

In the femalemale adult sparring category, Eva Morrison won silver in her first ever adult competition after a hard-fought fight with a 4th dan adult. Eva also recently passed her black belt 2nd dan grading.

The club also had senior students performing refereeing duties on the day with Areti Lymperopoulou controlling the sparring events.

Meanwhile in the male events Arlo Cathro-Brown won gold in the junior sparring category. Ross Duff had a hard final event and won silver for his efforts while Seamus Bridges just missed out on a bronze medal.

In the boys cadet category, Angus Young won bronze on the day losing his event by a few points.

