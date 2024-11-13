Falkirk Taekwondo are top team at TTA National Championships as club seals 12-medal haul

Falkirk Taekwondo’s superstar athletes pose with their stunning 12-medal haul from the recent TTA National Championships held in Glasgow (Photo: Submitted)

Falkirk Taekwondo took home the top prize at the recent TTA National Championships held in Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by grand master TK Loh, the head of the Traditional Taekwondo Association, the Falkirk and Callander club won the championship trophy – with the top team sealing an incredible 12-medal haul including eight golds, three silvers and one bronze.

In the female adult 2nd Dan, Eva Morrison won silver in the sparring and also competed in the patterns event. Eva’s sister Ellis, at her first sparring event, also competed in both events and won silver for patterns and bronze for sparring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brothers Charlie and Callum Marr both won gold in the cadet/children patterns event.

Callum also won gold in sparring in his first competition. Charlie won silver in sparring. Both Charlie and Callum were also in the top-10 competitors list for the event.

Trio Faye Burns, Arlo Cathro-Brown and Steven Peddie competed in the patterns but missed out in the medals this time around.

In the cadet male category, Luke Smith and Lee Skelsey won gold medals in their weight categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the junior event, Falkirk sealed three golds thanks to the efforts of Ross Duff, Arlo Cathro-Brown and Angus Young.

Four students also passed their 1st Dan gradings: Tom Nicols, Faye Burns, Arlo Cathro-Brown and Ross Duff.

A club spokesperson said: “Thanks to all the competitors and parents for supporting our squad at the TTA National Championships.

“It was a great achievement for the club to seal 12 medals including a whopping eight golds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Well done to all our students for showing such tenacity drive and bravery!

"It was brilliant to have four students also pas their 1st Dan gradings for this year.

“A big thanks also go to our coaches on the day who were William Ferguson, Duncan Irvine and Angus Young senior.

“If you would like to join the TTA please contact Duncan Irvine, our chief instructor, via our club website or through our Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have classes in Callander and Falkirk and are a family friendly club with sessions open to all.”

Website contact page: https://falkirktaekwondo.co.uk/contact/

TTA clubs across the UK: https://tta-taekwondo.co.uk/clubs